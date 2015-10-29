About this strain
Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.
Black Domina effects
261 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
