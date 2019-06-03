Dabsquatch
Orange Cream Wax
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Orange Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!