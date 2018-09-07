About this strain
Bred by Jack Davis, Orange Snow Cone is a cross between a female Agent Orange and a male Snow Cone. Taking after both parents, Orange Snow Cone produces an orange, fuel-like flavor that leads into an engaging, creative high. This strain will have you up and active, making even mundane chores feel like an adventure.
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Headache
50% of people report feeling headache
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
