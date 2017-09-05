Platinum Kush, also known as "Platinum Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.