Sour OG Wax 1g

by Dabsquatch
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Sour OG

Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

Sour OG effects

Reported by real people like you
530 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
