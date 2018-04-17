Animal Cookies Live Resin Gems & Juice 1g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the flavor of Animal Cookies with Dabstract's Live Resin Gems & Juice. Grown by VIBE, this unique and potent hybrid strain is the result of crossing GSC and Fire OG. Its terpene profile is dominated by β-Caryophyllene, Limonene,
Linalool, α-Humulene, and Farnesene creating an exceptional flavor profile. Gems & Juice, features generously sized crystallized THCa infused with a perfectly balanced amount of High Terpene Extract (HTE). This meticulous process preserves the authentic flavors and aromas of all-natural cannabis.

About this strain

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Questions about Animal Cookies

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
