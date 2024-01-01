Apple MAC Live Resin HTE Infused Preroll 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Apple MAC is a hybrid strain created by crossing MAC 1 and Trophy Wife. Cultivated by Grow Op Farms, this 1g Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll Pack offers the perfect balance between traditional flower and cannabis extraction. Boasting dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene, and linalool, and featuring flavor profiles of lime, sour, rind, and juniper, treat yourself to a convenient and potent experience with Dabstract's Apple MAC Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll Pack.

About this strain

Apple Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC 1 and Trophy Wife. Apple Mac is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Mac effects make them feel aroused, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Apple Mac features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, apple, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.