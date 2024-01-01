Area 509 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing MAC and Weird Science. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience. Enjoy the refreshing flavors of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and patchouli of Area 509 with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.