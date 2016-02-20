About this product
A c-cell cartridge by Dabstract.
About this strain
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
Black Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dabstract
Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients with no additives, cutting agents, or fillers.
With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience.
The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates - along with their passion for their craft - are unmistakable. With over 40 combined years of experience, the Dabstract team is at the forefront of the cannabis extraction industry.
