Blackout is a Hybrid strain created by crossing black Domina x Amnesia Haze. This Live Resin HTE Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, Limonene, and Linalool. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the plant's natural terpenes for a flavorful live resin experience. Indulge in the unique combination of chem, earthy, sweet flavors with notes of hash and spice in Blackout with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cart.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.