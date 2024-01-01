Cake Mix Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Cake Mix is a hybrid strain created by crossing Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. Grown by VIBE, this Live Resin Terp Sugar features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, β-Pinene, Limonene, and Farnesene. Experience the full flavor of Cake Mix with Dabstract Terp Sugar. With a fine granulated sugar-like texture, Terp Sugar is effortlessly manageable and perfect for precise handling. This concentrate is also brimming with terpenes, capturing the authentic strain-specific flavor profiles of Cake Mix in every dab.

Cake Mix is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. Cake Mix is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Mix effects include feeling tingly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Mix when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Cake Mix features flavors like vanilla, lemon, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cake Mix typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Mix, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
