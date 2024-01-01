About this product
About this strain
Cake Mix is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. Cake Mix is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Mix effects include feeling tingly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Mix when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Cake Mix features flavors like vanilla, lemon, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cake Mix typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Mix, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.