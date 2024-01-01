Cenex x Dream Beaver is a limited-release sativa combination of Cenex (Cinderella 99 X Vortex) and Dream Beaver (Dirty Hippy X Appalachia. (Afgoo x Blockhead) x (Green Crack x Tres Dawg)). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-bulnesene, and a-pinene. Enjoy notes of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme, and musky flavors with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.