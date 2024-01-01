Cherry Burger Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

Cherry Burger is a Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cultivar offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and lemongrass. The dominant terpenes found in Cherry Burger are limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

Cherry Burger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Burst and Han Solo Burger. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a cherry pie with a hint of diesel. Cherry Burger is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Burger effects include happiness, sleepiness, and upliftedness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Cherry Burger features flavors like cherry, berry, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherry Burger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you relax and enjoy life, Cherry Burger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
