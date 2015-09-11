Dabstract
Cherry Mintz Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Cherry OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
