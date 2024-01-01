Cookie-Dos is a Hybrid Strain, grown by AMAZE, that combines genetics from Cookies & Cream with the Dosido F2 strain. This Live Resin Terp Sugar features dominant terpenes of β-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene, and cis-Ocimene. With a fine granulated sugar-like texture, Terp Sugar is effortlessly manageable and perfect for precise handling. This concentrate is also brimming with terpenes, capturing the authentic strain-specific flavor profiles of the cultivar in every dab.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!