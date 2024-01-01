Dank Draaank is a hybrid strain created by crossing Purple Punch and Terpee Slurpee. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of borneol, caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, and myrcene. With its large crystallized THCa (the Gems) and High Terpene Extract (the Juice), this Live Resin concentrate offers a truly flavorful and potent experience. The fruity and cinnamon flavors are perfectly captured in this unique concentrate from Dabstract.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.