Dank Draaank is a hybrid strain created by crossing Purple Punch and Terpee Slurpee. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of borneol, caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, and myrcene. With its large crystallized THCa (the Gems) and High Terpene Extract (the Juice), this Live Resin concentrate offers a truly flavorful and potent experience. The fruity and cinnamon flavors are perfectly captured in this unique concentrate from Dabstract.

