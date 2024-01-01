Grape OG Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

Grape OG is an indica strain created by crossing Grape Slushie and Purple Punch. Grown By Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, b-ocimene, caryophyllene, and terpinolene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of mango, lemongrass, and thyme. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Cake Icing.

Grape OG is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Grape Romulan and Tahoe OG Kush. Bred by The Cali Connection, Grape OG is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape OG effects make them feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, fatique, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Grape OG features an aroma of floral grape with a flavor profile of fruit and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
