Haze x White 91 Live Resin Cake Icing

by Dabstract
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Haze x White 91 Hybrid strain featuring dominant terpenes of β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpineol. Cake Icing is a timeless gem in Dabstract's lineup, cherished by many. Its buttery smooth texture ensures consistent dosing while preserving the rich taste and aroma of live resin Haze x White 91 Cake Icing.

About this strain

Haze, also known as "Original Haze," "OG Haze," "Haze OG," and "Haze Brothers," is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness

About this brand

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
