Hollywood Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Hollywood is a Indica strain produced by Dogtown Pioneers. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Savor the delicious sweet, lemongrass, thyme, mango and fruity flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin Cake Icing.

About this strain

Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
