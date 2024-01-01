Hot Mint Sundae is a Hybrid strain created by crossing Fatso Biscotti Subdae X London Pound Mints. This Live Resin HTE Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the plant's natural terpenes for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavor and aroma of cream, citrus, and kush in Hot Mint Sundae in Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape cartridge.
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!