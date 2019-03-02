Dabstract
Inzane in the Membrane Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
Inzane In The Membrane effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!