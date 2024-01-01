Jack & Jill is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Jack Herer and Trophy Wife. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, and b-ocimene. Dabstract's Opal Sugar is produced in small limited batches and is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa, providing extra potency for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. The light layer of terpenes perfectly complements the strain-specific high cannabinoid extract to offer a truly unique and potent experience. Enjoy the flavors of apple, citrus, nutmeg, and cumin with Dabstract's Jack & Jill Live Resin Opal Sugar.

