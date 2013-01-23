About this product
About this strain
Jane Doe is perfectly named because this strain is a bit of a mystery girl, though her genetics most likely include some OG. The strain is well-balanced, with effects that provide euphoria and relief without sleepiness. This Jane is anything but plain, with a crisp lemon aroma and big, trichome-covered flowers that make her a beauty.
