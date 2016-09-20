Loading…
Logo for the brand Dabstract

Dabstract

Love Potion #9 Live Resin Cartridge 1g

IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

A c-cell cartridge by Dabstract.

Love Potion #9 effects

31 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!