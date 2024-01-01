MAC Berry is an indica strain created by crossing MAC and Strawberry Banana. Grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of a-farnesene, b-maaliene, b-ocimene, a-ocimene, and caryophyllene; creating a flavor combination of juniper and sour limes. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Cake Icing.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.