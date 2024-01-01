Mint Biscuit is a sativa-leaning strain created by crossing Cookies & Cream X London Pount Mints. This Live Resin HTE Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, and Linalool. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the plant's natural terpenes for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavor of orange, hops, spices, and pepper of Mint Biscuit in Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.