Mississippi Nights is an Indica-leaning hybrid strain created by crossing GMO x Tagalongz. Grown by VIBE, this Live Resin Terp Sugar features dominant terpenes of Limonene, β-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, and β-Myrcene. Experience the full flavor of Mississppi Nights with Dabstract Terp Sugar. With a fine granulated sugar-like texture, Terp Sugar is effortlessly manageable and perfect for precise handling. This concentrate is also brimming with terpenes, capturing the authentic strain-specific flavor profiles of the cultivar in every dab.

