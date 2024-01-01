Monaco Octane Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
Hybrid THC 25% CBD —

About this product

Monaco Octane is an indica strain created by crossing Paris OG and The Menthol. Grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and humulene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of lime, sour rind, juniper and patchouli. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

About this strain

Monaco Octane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Paris OG and The Menthol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Monaco Octane is a potent and flavorful strain that has a sweet gasoline aroma and a lime, sour rind, juniper and patchouli taste. This strain was pheno-hunted in the Distinkt facility and has a high terpene content of 3.4-4.5%. Monaco Octane is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Monaco Octane effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Monaco Octane when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Distinkt Cannabis, Monaco Octane features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Monaco Octane typically ranges from $30-$40. Monaco Octane is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the city-state of Monaco, where it was crossed with a vigorous The Menthol individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monaco Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly. 

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
