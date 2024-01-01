Nitro Cake is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Weird Science. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool, and a-maaliene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Nitro Cake Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Enjoy the refreshing notes of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and cinnamon in this unique concentrate from Dabstract.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.