Nitro Cake is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Weird Science. Grown by Big Daddy Purp and Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), as well as Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool, and a-maaliene; producing an unforgettable flavor combination of sour, rind, juniper, cinnamon, and lime. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Opal Sugar.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.