OG Chem Live Resin Cake Icing 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Cake Icing looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
