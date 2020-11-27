About this product
About this strain
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!