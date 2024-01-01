Pavé is an indica strain created by crossing Paris OG and The Menthol. This strain features a flavorful terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, a-bulnesene, and selinadiene; creating a balanced flavor combination of sweet fruit with spicy notes. Experience Pavé in our Live Resin Cake Icing.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.