Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a potent Sativa Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Golden Pineapple x Trophy Wife. This cross gives off aromas of fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mango and dank. Pineapple Upside Down Cake, grown by Dogtown Pioneers, is dominant in myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene and selinadiene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin Cake Icing.

About this strain

Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item