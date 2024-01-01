About this product
About this strain
Point Break is a strain worthy of a Keanu Reeves cameo—High Times deemed it a Strain of the Day for 4/20 week 2023. This hybrid from Surfr Seeds thrills with magenta, trichome-slick buds and fills the nose with the paradisal terps of its Tropicana Cookies (Mtn Cut) x Trophy Wife parents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Point Break, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
