Runaway Bride effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Hypertension
33% of people say it helps with hypertension
