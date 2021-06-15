Dabstract
Runtz Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!