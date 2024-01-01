Sherb Mintz Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
Sherb Mintz is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Kush Mintz. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene, and selinadiene; creating a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Indulge in the flavors of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and cinnamon with Dabstract's Sherb Mintz Live Resin Cake Icing.

Sherb Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mints #11. This strain is a creation of Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms, a brand known for producing potent and flavorful strains. Sherb Mintz has a unique minty taste that blends cinnamon, juniper, lime, and sour notes. Sherb Mintz is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sherb Mintz effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sherb Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms, Sherb Mintz features flavors like minty, cinnamon, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sherb Mintz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sherb Mintz is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a blissful and euphoric effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a dreamy state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherb Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
