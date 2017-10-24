Sour Grapes

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 18%
Dabstract's new rechargeable All-in-One device offers a potent and flavorful Live Resin experience. Experience the full flavor of Sour Grapes in Dabstract's New Live Resin All-in-One 1g device. Dabstract balances the art and science of modern cannabis extraction with intentional focus on product purity, potency, and perfected experiences.

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

Dabstract

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
