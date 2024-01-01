Strawnana Cake is an indica-dominant strain. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and myrcene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Strawnana Cake Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Enjoy flavors of cedar and patchouli with herbal notes in this unique concentrate from Dabstract.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.