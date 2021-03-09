Dabstract
Sunset MAC Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
THC 16%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Sunset MAC effects
- Feelings
Relaxed
14% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
14% of people report feeling focused
Creative
14% of people report feeling creative
