Tropical Runtz Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Tropical Runtz is a hybrid strain created by crossing Runtz and Tropic Truffle. Grown by VIBE, this 1g Live Resin HTE Vape cart features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, α-Humulene, and β-Pinene. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the natural terpenes of the plant for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavor of Tropical Runtz in Dabstract's Live Resin HTE vape cart.

About this strain

Tropical Runtz, also known as “Tropical Runts,” is an sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of the famous Runtz and Tropic Truffle. The effects of Tropical Runtz are reported to be more energizing than calming. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, happy, and talkative. Consumers find this strain ideal for social situations. The flavor of Tropical Runtz is tropical with sweet citrus notes bursting through. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to feel anxious, so it’s important to take it slowly until you get a feel for the potency of this strain, which is believed to be 24% THC. Tropical Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
