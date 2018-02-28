DabTabs
Dream Queen DabTabs 0.5g 10-pack
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Dream Queen effects
284 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!