Blue Raspberry Slushee, true to its name, offers a sativa experience reminiscent of indulging in a refreshing sip of a blue raspberry icee. Its tantalizing flavor mirrors the icy sweetness, while its aroma unfolds with a delightful blend of sweet and earthy notes. Renowned for its capacity to elevate spirits, uplift moods, and provide relief from pain, this strain promises a sensory journey brimming with invigorating sensations.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.