Dosilato captivates with its sweet embrace, a beloved indica strain cherished for its enchanting blend of earthy florals and soothing lavender flavors, accented by citrusy aromas that dance delicately in the air. Revered for its ability to induce relaxation and inner tranquility, this strain has garnered acclaim for its reported calming effects, offering a gentle invitation to unwind and find peace amidst life's hustle and bustle.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.