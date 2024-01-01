Guavalato, a captivating hybrid strain, envelops the senses with an unmistakable flavor profile dominated by the tropical sweetness of guava. Its luscious fruity taste harmonizes beautifully with the earthy aroma it exudes, creating a sensory journey that transports users to sun-soaked paradises. The effects of Guavalato are as delightful as its flavor, inducing a gentle tickle of the mind that leads to a giggly, carefree mood. Perfect for moments of lightheartedness and silliness, this strain invites users to embrace joy and laughter with every exhale.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.