DAB POD 1G STRAWBERRY COUGH

by Dabwoods
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strawberry Cough stands out as a potent sativa strain celebrated for its delightful berry-infused taste and uplifting cerebral impact. Its scent boasts a refreshing sweetness complemented by hints of spicy earthiness. Embraced by individuals seeking a boost in creativity and social energy, this strain is a cherished choice and most recommended.

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
