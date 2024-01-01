King Louie OG, a highly sought-after indica strain, lives up to its regal name with an aroma that commands attention. Its robust scent combines earthy musk with invigorating pine notes, creating an olfactory experience that is both bold and captivating. Despite its powerful aroma, the flavor of King Louie OG is nuanced, offering subtle hints of spice that add complexity to its profile. This distinguished strain is renowned for its ability to induce feelings of euphoria and profound relaxation, making it a favorite among connoisseurs seeking tranquility and upliftment.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.