DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE ROSIN 1G RAINBOW BELTS

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Rainbow Belts is a delicious indica strain with a flavor profile of sweet candy featuring hints of berries and grape. Its aroma expresses notes of flowery diesel and ripe lemons. The effects of Rainbow Belts are known to be euphoric and uplifting at the start followed by feelings of sedation towards the end.

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
