Tropaya emerges as a robust Indica strain, heralded by its initial earthy aroma that swiftly gives way to a delightful bouquet of sweet fruitiness. With each inhalation, the senses are enveloped in a rich tapestry of scents that transport the mind to lush, tropical landscapes. Upon exhale, Tropaya unveils its full flavor spectrum, offering a harmonious blend of sweet berries and honey that dance upon the palate with every puff.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.